PREVIEW: Three-day Alki Art Fair 2026 starts Friday

(WSB photo, first day of 2025 Alki Art Fair)

Summery weather is expected to be back tomorrow, just in time for the weekend’s first big event, the first of three days for this year’s Alki Art Fair. It happens mostly on the promenade, from the Bathhouse westward, with the main music stage on the green just east of it. Organizers provided this overview:

When / Where:

Alki Beach Park

Friday, July 17 through Sunday, July 19

FRIDAY 2-8 pm

SATURDAY 10 am-6 pm

SUNDAY 10 am-6 pm

Now in its 29th year, this FREE, family-friendly, annual arts and music festival brings Alki to life with more than 100 professional artists, craftspeople, and emerging artists. There will be live music, children’s activities, live demonstrations and local artisan food vendors for everyone to enjoy.

Visitors can take in the colorful views while strolling the promenade, as they eat and shop among the expansive lineup of artists, makers, and performers. It’s a great opportunity to engage with the local creative community and celebrate the vibrancy and diversity of our local arts and culture.

Event Highlights:

100+ local artists & crafters selling works in a variety of media including painting, pottery, glass, textiles, metal, jewelry & more.

Live music and performances throughout the weekend on the Bathhouse Stage sponsored by Canna West Culture Shop and Live Oak Audio Visual. This year we’re featuring a variety of genres including Latin, Soul, Funk, Pop, Rock, and more. See the full lineup and schedule at alkiartfair.org.

Interactive Kid Zone with creative activities for all ages.

Silent auction in the historic Alki Bathhouse featuring unique items from local artists and businesses.

Local food lineup features a range of sweet, savory, spicy and delicious options including Little Jamie’s Mini Donuts, Alpenglow Cocktail Company, Theory Cambodian Foods, The Snack Shop, Oh Dang in a Cup, Road Dawg, and Caribbean Cuisine.