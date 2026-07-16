NEW DELAY: City Light says Morgan Junction EV lot is on hold for just-discovered problem

It’s already four years past the original estimate for completion. Today, Seattle City Light says the Morgan Junction electric-vehicle-charging lot project has a brand-new delay. The utility just sent this update:

While crews worked on site during the FIFA construction moratorium, City Light construction engineers identified a significant structural design issue. This required a complete work stoppage and will further delay the project so the project team can develop a solution. We will provide an estimated completion date for the charging station once the solution is approved by permitting authorities. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

No details of the “significant structural design issue” were provided, so we’re asking about that, and whether this is likely to mean weeks of delay or months of delay. (Despite the “work stoppage,” there was a heavy-equipment operator on site shortly after 8:30 pm last night when we took the photo above.) The lot is supposed to provide eight chargers for paid public use. SCL had just said in June that crews were dealing with “challenging” site conditions that would prevent them from achieving the most-recent projected completion date, which would have been next month.