This could save birds’ lives: Free window-collision-deterrent installations

While your home windows might provide you a great view of birds outside – those same windows also could be a threat to their lives. Local advocates are offering an opportunity through August to do something about that, and asked us to share this announcement with you:

Window collisions kill more than one billion birds each year, but the good news is, simple solutions can make a big difference.

The West Seattle Garden Tour is generously funding a joint effort between Birds Connect Seattle and Urban Raptor Conservancy to help reduce bird-window collisions.

If you are a West Seattle resident that could use some support making your windows safer for birds, please fill out this collision deterrent installation assistance form.

Installation and material costs are fully covered by Birds Connect Seattle, with flexible solutions for most housing types, whether you rent or own (at this time installation is preferred on lower story easily accessible windows.) This program runs through August, and we’d love to connect with you soon.