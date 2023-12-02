VIDEO: Rush Hour opens in new West Seattle Junction location

Key, Sean, and Yesenia took a moment for that photo just before cutting the ribbon to open the new West Seattle Junction location of their shop Rush Hour, less than a block south of the storefront where they’d been since June.

The move to 4517 California SW was already in motion even before the two crash-and-grab burglaries at their former storefront, which is awaiting demolition and redevelopment. The new space was Seattle E-Bike for a little while and Jan’s Beauty Supply for a long while. It’s bigger than Rush Hour’s previous spot, and a new mural by @TheyDrift spans the entire south wall:

Most of what Rush Hour carries is wearable, including shoes:

They also have unique shirts, jackets, and other apparel. A line was waiting to get in once they opened today:

In addition to shopping, you’ll also be able to visit Rush Hour during Art Walk – Yesenia told us they’re excited to participate, and very grateful for all the community support. Store hours are noon-8 pm Tuesdays-Saturdays, 11 am-6 pm Sundays, closed Mondays.