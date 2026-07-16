West Seattle, Washington

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VIDEO: Thunderstorms rumble through West Seattle and vicinity

July 16, 2026 12:52 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

12:52 PM: For almost four hours, we’ve heard the thunder – and the bursts of occasional heavy rain (like the intense downpour just minutes ago). But have you seen the lightning? The first photo we received of accompanying lightning is here; since then, we’ve received video. Above is video recorded by Mark Bauschke; below, speed-altered video from Kevin Freitas:

The National Weather Service is still predicting most of this will be over by mid-afternoon.

12:54 PM: Just two minutes after we published what’s above, the sun showed up!

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1 Reply to "VIDEO: Thunderstorms rumble through West Seattle and vicinity"

  • Keenan July 16, 2026 (1:20 pm)
    Reply

    I thought the rain let up so I took my dog for a walk.  Guess when it started REALLY pouring?

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