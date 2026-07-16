VIDEO: Thunderstorms rumble through West Seattle and vicinity

12:52 PM: For almost four hours, we’ve heard the thunder – and the bursts of occasional heavy rain (like the intense downpour just minutes ago). But have you seen the lightning? The first photo we received of accompanying lightning is here; since then, we’ve received video. Above is video recorded by Mark Bauschke; below, speed-altered video from Kevin Freitas:

The National Weather Service is still predicting most of this will be over by mid-afternoon.

12:54 PM: Just two minutes after we published what’s above, the sun showed up!