SPORTS: West Seattle Little League’s All-Star tournament season, with one team playing key game today

A big game is just hours away for the West Seattle Little League All-Star Baseball 11U team – one of the teams that WSLL tells us have had a successful summer! Here’s the update shared by the league:

Each summer, West Seattle Little League’s All-Star teams compete against other Little League programs from across Washington. Teams begin tournament play at the district level, with the opportunity to advance to the state, regional, and even national tournaments. Players are selected to represent West Seattle Little League based on their skill, sportsmanship, hard work, and character and we’re incredibly proud of all they accomplished this season!

District Tournament Results

Softball

· 10U – 4th Place

· 11U – District Champions

· 12U – 2nd Place

Baseball

· 10U – 3rd Place

· 11U – District Champions

· 12U – District Champions

State Tournament Games

Exciting news happening right now! Our Baseball 11U team is currently competing in the state tournament. If you’re looking to support some talented local players, head to Lynndale Park (18927 72nd Ave. W., Lynnwood) today for their 4:00 p.m. game. A win sends them to the state championship game on Friday, July 17, at 6:00 p.m.

Next up, our Softball 11U team heads to Gig Harbor and our Baseball 12U team travels to Walla Walla for their state tournaments, both taking place July 18–25.

Congratulations to all of our All-Star players, coaches, and families on an outstanding tournament season so far. Good luck at state—we’ll be cheering you on every step of the way! You can follow the state tournament brackets here https://littleleaguewash.org/state-tournaments/2026-state-softball-baseball-tournament-brackets/.