YOU CAN HELP: Got an extra coat?

This donation drive has only four days left – so if you have an extra coat, here’s a new home for it:

Transitional Resources is in major need of warm winter coats for our clients to use during this time of year. As the temperature drops, many of the people we serve do not have coats that will stand up to the PNW’s rainy and chilly weather. Your new or gently used items will go directly to people served in our programs.

Transitional Resources serves our neighbors living with the most serious forms of mental illness by pairing behavioral health services and supportive housing to help people get off the streets and live successfully in the community. All of our clients are low-income, and unfortunately warm, quality coats often times are not a priority on their shopping lists. The stability, safety, and connection they find at TR is thanks to our wonderful West Seattle community and your continued support.

We will be collecting donations through Monday, November 20. You can drop off donations any day 8:00 am – 4:00 pm at 2988 SW Avalon Way.

We are in need of:

Women’s Coats: S – XL

Men’s Coats: S – XL (L and XL are particularly needed)

For questions about items needed, please email kristenj@transitionalresources.org