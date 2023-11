Police are at the Harbor Avenue 7-11 right now, investigating an armed robbery reported just after 3 am. So far all they’ve learned is that there were four robbers – at least one with a “long gun” – who held up the clerk, pointing a gun at his head, and got away in a “white sedan.” All were wearing masks. This is the third West Seattle 7-11 robbery in less than two weeks, after Avalon on October 24th and California/Charlestown on October 28th.