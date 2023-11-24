VIDEO: Waves of holiday music wash over Don Armeni audience during Christmas Ship’s first 2023 West Seattle stop

The sky was clear, as were the voices of The Dickens Carolers, as the Argosy Cruises Christmas Ship made its first of this year’s three West Seattle stops tonight at Don Armeni Boat Ramp. We recorded the mini-concert of holiday classics on video:

The downtown skyline provided a gleaming backdrop, including the red and green roof lights of the SODO stadiums. This year’s West Seattle schedule is the same as last year, so you have two more chances tomorrow to see and hear the Christmas Ship without leaving the peninsula – 5:35 pm at/near Salty’s on Alki (1936 Harbor SW, WSB sponsor) and 8:35 pm at Alki (usually near the Bathhouse, 60th/Alki), with a Seattle Parks-supervised bonfire on the beach.