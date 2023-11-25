Small Business Saturday sales and much more – here’s your West Seattle event list for today

(Goldeneyes at Jack Block Park, photographed by Steve Bender)

Another two-part list – first, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY: Today’s the day to emphasize shopping at your independent local businesses (which we do all year long) – and some are offering sales/deals to invite you in. Full details are in the Holiday Guide, but here are highlights:

Filigree & Shadow Handmade Fragrances (WSB sponsor): “Between now and end of Monday, I’m offering 15% off storewide, and online with code GOODTHINGS. I offer complimentary U.S. shipping, too.” Filigree & Shadow’s studio behind Canna West Culture Shop “is open by coincidence or appointment. If you see my sign on the sidewalk, come on in!”

Carmilia’s (4528 California W): At the Junction boutique, today’s offers: “15% off your gift purchase, pick a free gift. Sale Rack up to 50% off. Open today 11 am-6 pm.

Alki Bike and Board (2606 California SW; WSB sponsor): Multiple items on sale – big savings on bikes, bags, shoes, lights. Shop open today 10 am-6 pm. (Also note AB&B has a layaway program!)

Emerald Water Anglers (4502 42nd SW; WSB sponsor): 40% off on select items in-store, Also: Offering a free casting lesson with the purchase of any single-hand rod. Shop open today 10 am-6 pm.

Thunder Road Guitars (6400 California SW; WSB sponsor): 20% off select items, in-store and online. Shop open today 10 am-6 pm.

The Bass Shop (6400 California SW; WSB sponsor): All basses 15% off, in-store or online. Shop open today 10 am-6 pm.

SSC Garden Center (6000 16th SW, north lot): The Garden Center is open 10 am-2 pm with 20% off plant sales.

Northwest Wine Academy: Also on the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, north lot: “1 tasting included with the purchase of any bottle and 3 for 42$ on all 2016 bottles!” Open 11 am-4 pm.

More holiday events:

DUWAMISH LONGHOUSE NATIVE ART MARKET: Day 2 of your annual chance to buy from Native artists and crafters. We went on Saturday – in addition to work by Northwest Natives, you’ll also find creations like these:

Those are crafts from the Pueblo of Zuni, sold by Seciwa’s Southwest Native Jewelry and Crafts, one of 15+ vendors this weekend. The market is open 10 am-7 pm. Food vendors too. And now there’s more parking, north of the Longhouse! (4705 West Marginal Way SW)

SANTA PHOTOS IN ADMIRAL: This afternoon, Alki Bike and Board (WSB sponsor) hosts Santa for your DIY pics, noon-3 pm. (2606 California SW)

CHRISTMAS SHIP: The Argosy Cruises Christmas Ship returns to West Seattle twice tonight for 20 minutes of live caroling for audiences on the shore:

Stop 1: Salty’s on Alki (1936 Harbor SW; WSB sponsor), 5:35 pm

\Stop 2: Alki Beach Park (usually near the Bathhouse), 8:35 pm, with a bonfire

GARY BENSON’S CHRISTMAS SHOW: 7-9 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all ages, no cover.

Now – from the year-round WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and archives:

FREE GROUP RUN: Start your Saturday with this weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW) group run! All levels welcome. Meet at the shop by 8 am.

SOFT OPEN: As we reported earlier this week, today is the first day of a soft open for sandwiches-tea-and-more shop Banh Mi XO (9003 35th SW), 9 am-4 pm.

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

PLAY GAMES! The South Park Library invites you to drop by and celebrate International Games Month, 11 am-3 pm. (8604 8th Ave. S.)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2234 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Try the new reds!

BURGERS & BEATS: Saturday night food and music at Revelry Room – burgers start at 6, DJs at 9. (4547 California SW, alley side)

PINK BOA AT EASY STREET: Doors open at 6:30 pm for free all-ages in-store show. (4559 California SW)

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

‘GREAT NIGHT’: Saturday night program for young adults 18+ to hang out 7 pm-midnight, at Southwest Teen Life Center (2801 SW Thistle).

DRAG AT THE SKYLARK: West End Girls drag extravaganza hosted by Cookie Couture, doors 7 pm, music 8 pm, $20 at the door. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

