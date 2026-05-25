SPORTS: Chief Sealth IHS track and field athletes headed to state

The state 2A track and field championships start this Thursday (May 28) in Tacoma and will include representation from Chief Sealth International High School – we received this photo and update to share with you:

Chief Sealth International High School‘s track & field team had a strong showing at last week’s SeaKing District Championship competition, with numerous podium finishes and several Seahawks advancing to this week’s WIAA 2A State Championships in Tacoma. Chief Sealth will send three individuals and two relay teams to compete across six events at the State meet: Remy Wittman (1600m & 800m), Forest Andrews Wehling (3200m) and Calvin Washington (Shot Put), as well as the Girls 4x400m Relay team (Doe Doe, Paige Dempsey, Elena Latterell, and Harper Gilbert) and the Unified 4x100m Relay team (Kelechi Olekanma, Cash Kochansky, Chloe Greenman, and Joey Snyder). The WIAA State Track & Field Championships will take place this Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Mount Tahoma Stadium in Tacoma. The full schedule of events and participants is available on the WIAA’s website.