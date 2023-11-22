BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Soft open, opening dates for Banh Mi XO

(Photos courtesy Banh Mi XO)

Two months ago, we told you about Banh Mi XO, coming to the former Indulge Desserts and Stuffed Cakes space at 9003 35th SW. Today we got an update from proprietor Guy Nguyen: “We are set for soft opening this Saturday and Sunday with a limited menu (signature Banh Mi sandwich, Bun (rice noodle) salad bowl, plus bubble drinks and Vietnamese Phin coffee.” Guy sent photos and added, “We do have a bar-style sitting area inside, but space is limited.”

After the soft opening, the official opening is set for December 1st. Hours will be 9 am-4 pm daily (those are also the hours for this weekend’s soft open). You can see the full menu for Banh Mi XO here and here.