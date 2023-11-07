Remembering Rebecca Hewitt, 1946-2023

From her family: “Rebecca Hewitt was a lifelong Seattleite and had just moved to her home in West Seattle in early 2022. She absolutely loved living in West Seattle. Some of her favorite places were the West Seattle Thriftway, C&P Coffee, and West Seattle Nursery, among others. She also enjoyed the many friends she made on her ‘alley’ where her home was located. Her family would like to share her obituary with the West Seattle community”:

Rebecca Hewitt (77) passed away unexpectedly at her home in West Seattle on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

She was born in September of 1946 to parents Catherine (Baker) and Eugene Houplin at Madison Street Hospital in the heart of Seattle.

Rebecca graduated from Rainier High School in Des Moines, WA. She enrolled at Central Washington University, but before graduating returned to the Seattle area, where she met an aerospace industry engineer named George Hewitt. Becky and George lived in the same apartment building, The Ponderosa, in SeaTac. It was filled with a fun group of young singles, dubbed The Ponderosa Gang, who had such a blast together, going out dancing and throwing big parties.

Becky and George married on October 14, 1967 and raised three daughters. As a wife and mom, Becky modeled a fierce intellect, sense of justice, feminist ideals, and hunger for adventure. She was fun and funny, and actively and routinely sought out cultural experiences that stood well apart from life in suburbia.

When her girls were school age, Becky enrolled at the University of Washington and earned a degree in mathematics. Becky taught math at Bellevue College; students were treated to engaging classes and her contagious sense of humor and some kept in touch with her long after they left the classroom. Rebecca enjoyed word games and puzzles and she was an avid reader. Rebecca’s intellectual pastimes were equaled by her artistic talents. She ran a highly successful Etsy shop, selling beautiful crib blankets she meticulously stitched by hand. Everyone loved her beautifully handwritten notes, recipes, and sketches; every card she sent was a keepsake. Friends and family will always remember Rebecca’s delicious homemade meals, baked desserts, and jam. Other loves of Rebecca’s included gardening, live music, theatre, and travel. Rebecca visited her favorite city, Paris, several times. She also traveled across Canada by train to see the polar bears, and to Madagascar to see lemurs and other rare and endangered species.

Rebecca is survived by her husband George Hewitt; daughters Laura Hewitt Walker (Steve), Christa Fleming (Brian), and Emily Boyer (Sean); grandchildren Benji, Grace, Henry, Leo, Ella, and Annie; her close and treasured friends; and her beloved cat, Waldo.

Donations in memory of Rebecca may be made to ArtsFund (artsfund.org) or any of Seattle’s many other cherished arts organizations.