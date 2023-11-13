CONGRATULATIONS! More local volleyball success

Thanks to “Coach Steve” Fredrickson for the report and photos:

Congratulations to the Delridge “Da Pickles,” who won 1st place in Saturday’s City Wide Volleyball Jamboree 12-13 age group, and the Delridge “Devils,” who won 2nd place in the 10-11 group … making this coach extremely proud!!

The Jamboree was held at Rainier Community Center and was a double-elimination tourney where each team played just one set – very similar to pre-pandemic Jamborees.

The 12-13 team finished first in the league with a 4-1 record – the one loss was due to a forfeit because of Club tryouts. At the Jamboree they beat Ravenna and Loyal Heights, then again played Ravenna in the championship match…losing their only set but then won the second to bring home the Gold.

The 10-11 team finished third in the league with a 3-2 record. At the Jamboree they started off with a tough loss to Green Lake but then rallied back to beat Ballard and Green Lake in the losers bracket, only to fall to High Point in the Final, bringing home the Silver.

West Seattle was definitely well represented with Delridge and High Point taking three of the four medal awards!