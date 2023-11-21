BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Opening date set for GH Pasta & Pizza

(Photos courtesy GH Pasta & Pizza)

The current most-asked-about restaurant opening in West Seattle is finally about to happen. GH Pasta & Pizza – in the cow-topped ex-Best of Hands building at 35th/Webster – will officially open this Friday (November 24), after several casual soft-opens (and another one planned tomorrow). The basics:

-Fresh pastas

-12″ pizzas

-Starters and salads

-Indoor seating for 40, heated outdoor patio with room for 75

-All ages (though there’s a specific “adults only” area)

-20 taps “showcasing breweries throughout Seattle and across Washington state”

-Local and Italian wines

-“Seasonal hand-crafted signature cocktails highlighting spirits from local distilleries and around the world

-Frozen drinks

-Hours 5-10 pm daily, “with a happy-hour menu 4-5 pm”

-Delivery options via Toast online ordering

As first noted here 10 months ago, his is the newest restaurant for Chef Brian Clevenger, who is also proprietor of Raccolto and Haymaker in the West Seattle Junction, as well as half a dozen other venues elsewhere in the city.

SOFT OPEN BENEFITING WSFB: Tomorrow (Wednesday, November 21st) you can get a sneak peek by dining at GH Pasta & Pizza 4-9 pm – all proceeds will be donated to the West Seattle Food Bank.