ALSO FOUND: CDs, not far from sports/auto items

This morning we published a photo of racquet-sports and auto items found near 35th and Fauntleroy. Now we’ve received a possibly-dumped-items report from Victor, a few blocks north:

Someone seemed to have dumped a collection of CDs on our lawn today? I have to wonder if it’s related to the items found near 35th and Fauntleroy. I’m hoping I can reunite the CDs with their owner. I’ve attached a picture as they were found, but I went ahead and brought them inside for now …

With these too, you can email us – westseattleblog@gmail.com – if yours, and we’ll connect you.