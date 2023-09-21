FOOD BIZNOTES: Opening day for Miso; more info on Banh Mi XO; Portage Bay Café change

Three restaurant notes:

MISO OPENS: The new Highland Park “K-food” restaurant at 16th/Holden is open at last, as of today. We took pics yesterday as their preparation stretched out one more day. Ben is the proprietor:

He tells us Miso (which is Korean for “smile”) will be open 11 am-8 pm Mondays through Saturdays, closed Sundays. We photographed the menu: here and here.

MORE ABOUT BANH MI XO: We mentioned briefly Tuesday that this sign had gone up at 35th/Henderson:

We’ve since connected with proprietor Guy by email. He says hours will be “most likely breakfast and lunch (8 am-3/4 pm).” Menu plans: “Banh mi, bun (vermicelli), fresh spring rolls, bubble-tea drinks, fruit smoothies, and Vietnamese waffles.” Guy adds, “This will be our first sandwich shop, but hope we can expand. We have been in the restaurant for 10 years+ in the past.” As for when they’ll open, “Later October/November will be our best guess.”

PORTAGE BAY CAFE: Peter from Portage Bay Café emailed us with news of a fall change in hours:

Our location in West Seattle will be shifting to our fall hours starting next week. Like our smaller neighborhood stores in Ballard and near Ravenna, West Seattle will be switching to five days a week, open Thursday through Monday. Thursday, Friday, and Monday, we’ll be open 8-1:30, and on Saturdays and Sundays, we’ll be open 8-2.” September 26 and 27 will be the first weekdays we’ll be closed, resuming five day a week service starting on the 28th.

It’s been almost nine months since Portage Bay opened at 4725 42nd SW.