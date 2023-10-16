WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Nightly light show at ‘The 4040 House’

As we continue spotlighting West Seattle Halloween-decoration displays, tonight’s photos are from Ryan, who announces:
The light show at 4040 47th Ave. SW (4040 House) is once again live for Halloween.
The show will run nightly from 6 pm-9 pm.
We have all-new music and some new lights. There is a new feature “the haunted jukebox”. Those watching can request songs from a playlist. More information can be found at 4040house.com.
We ask people remember to keep the noise down and if you do drive, please park along Dakota or Andover.
Big thanks again to everyone who's sending tips, with and without photos – westseattleblog@gmail.com
