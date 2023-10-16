WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Nightly light show at ‘The 4040 House’

As we continue spotlighting West Seattle Halloween-decoration displays, tonight’s photos are from Ryan, who announces:

The light show at 4040 47th Ave. SW (4040 House) is once again live for Halloween.

The show will run nightly from 6 pm-9 pm.

We have all-new music and some new lights. There is a new feature “the haunted jukebox”. Those watching can request songs from a playlist. More information can be found at 4040house.com.

We ask people remember to keep the noise down and if you do drive, please park along Dakota or Andover.