TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Tuesday info, as low-bridge closure continues

WEATHER AND SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

More rain expected, breezy,, high in the upper 50s. Sunrise today is at 7:20 am; sunset, 6:30 pm.

(Monday photo by Brooke Gosztola)

LOW-BRIDGE CLOSURE CONTINUES

Fourth day of West Seattle low-bridge closure (to surface use – driving, riding, walking, running, rolling), for cylinder work. Free transit rides available – explained in the final paragraphs here.

TRANSIT TODAY

Water Taxi – Back to regular schedule today.

Metro – Regular schedule today; check advisories here.

Washington State Ferries – 2-boat service on the Triangle Route. Check alerts for changes, and use Vessel Watch to see where your ferry is.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

1st Ave. S. Bridge – southeastern route across the river:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander:

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on Twitter/X shows whether the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

If you see trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/bay, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you've reported to authorities).