UPDATE: Here’s why the bomb squad was in downtown White Center

(WSB/WCN photos)

10:49 AM: Thanks for the tip. A worker on the vacant site north of the former Bizarro restaurant, on the west side of 16th SW in downtown White Center, found what’s described to us as an unexploded grenade this morning. The King County Sheriff’s Office called out its bomb squad (officially the Bomb Disposal Unit), which is there now. The street is still open and the stay-out zone isn’t affecting any open businesses, as that’s the side of the street that has yet to fully recover from fires.

We’re told this is a very old grenade, possibly World War II-era.

11:31 AM: If you’re in the area and noting a helicopter, our story seems to have attracted the shared TV helicopter. We’ll be checking back at the scene on the ground in a bit.

11:36 AM: Thanks to the nearby business owner who just texted to say the grenade has been safely removed from the site and the Bomb Disposal Unit deputies are packing up to leave.

6:19 PM: We followed up with KCSO, whose spokesperson Sgt. Eric White tells us the grenade was “eventually turned over to Joint Base Lewis McChord/JBLM EOD people. BDU was not able to discern if the item was a functioning grenade or not. Due to this, precautions were taken and it was treated as a functioning grenade.”