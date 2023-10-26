West Seattle, Washington

27 Friday

41℉

UPDATE: Here’s why the bomb squad was in downtown White Center

October 26, 2023 10:49 am
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | White Center

(WSB/WCN photos)

10:49 AM: Thanks for the tip. A worker on the vacant site north of the former Bizarro restaurant, on the west side of 16th SW in downtown White Center, found what’s described to us as an unexploded grenade this morning. The King County Sheriff’s Office called out its bomb squad (officially the Bomb Disposal Unit), which is there now. The street is still open and the stay-out zone isn’t affecting any open businesses, as that’s the side of the street that has yet to fully recover from fires.

We’re told this is a very old grenade, possibly World War II-era.

11:31 AM: If you’re in the area and noting a helicopter, our story seems to have attracted the shared TV helicopter. We’ll be checking back at the scene on the ground in a bit.

11:36 AM: Thanks to the nearby business owner who just texted to say the grenade has been safely removed from the site and the Bomb Disposal Unit deputies are packing up to leave.

6:19 PM: We followed up with KCSO, whose spokesperson Sgt. Eric White tells us the grenade was “eventually turned over to Joint Base Lewis McChord/JBLM EOD people. BDU was not able to discern if the item was a functioning grenade or not. Due to this, precautions were taken and it was treated as a functioning grenade.”

Share This

5 Replies to "UPDATE: Here's why the bomb squad was in downtown White Center"

  • onion October 26, 2023 (12:22 pm)
    Reply

    I drove through that stretch and parked a short distance from where this was taking place. If I had known this involved the bomb squad I probably would have gotten lunch elsewhere!

  • Katie October 26, 2023 (1:07 pm)
    Reply

    Was it in the street? 

    • WSB October 26, 2023 (1:30 pm)
      Reply

      Not according to what were told at the scene – it was “on the vacant site.” The street was not closed. The site was temporarily closed off.

  • heyalki October 26, 2023 (4:01 pm)
    Reply

    Every other day it’s something weirder. Crossbow, hammer, sword, machete, grenade…What’s next? I’m gettin a bingo.

  • Kim October 26, 2023 (5:09 pm)
    Reply

    I love the art, that the local artist painted on the boards. It makes The White Center Community look so cool.  Glad no one was hurt by the grenade. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.