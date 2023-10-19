EARLY ALERT: Film crew likely on West Seattle Bridge next week

We received this notice on behalf of a project described only as “a movie,” working with the city to get a permit to film on the West Seattle Bridge one week from today:

10/26, weather and permit pending: We will have a convoy of cars led by Seattle Police Officers that will escort a car that is rigged with several camera systems. We will not be holding traffic whatsoever but are required to have an escort to ensure the safety of our crew and all drivers on the bridge. We will start sometime after 10 am till 2 pm and do one to four runs on the bridge, westbound and eastbound. Again, our permits are pending, and chasing the weather this time of year can be very tricky.

The most-recent such filming for which we got an early alert was one year ago.