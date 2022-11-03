WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE ALERT: Commercial filming planned Sunday

Now that it’s been open again for a month and a half, the West Seattle Bridge is apparently ready for its closeup. Just got word that it’ll be the scene of a commercial shoot on Sunday. As is customary in these cases, they can’t say in advance who the client is, but they do want you to know:

We are filming a vehicle driving westbound and eastbound on the West Seattle Bridge and Spokane Street Viaduct between 7:00 AM and 12:00 PM this Sunday morning, November 6. We are using the bridge and the viaduct because of the spectacular visual setting they provide. The film production will use aerial camera drones and a “Russian Arm” camera car to help create stunning visuals. The production is hiring Seattle Police Officers to assist with vehicle “rolling slowdowns” which are performed for the safety of the public and the film production crew. The rolling slowdowns will occur alternately on the westbound and eastbound lanes of the West Seattle Bridge. Temporary vehicle holds on onramps to the Spokane Street Viaduct and West Seattle Bridge will also take place. The permits are being coordinated and issued by the Seattle Office of Economic Development.

We asked a few followup questions: Yes, the plan is to do this regardless of the weather. Also: “We won’t be filming on the bridge during the entire time frame of 7 am -12 pm, just during certain spurts of time. We have a lot of camera adjustments and notes to digest during the whole-time frame.”