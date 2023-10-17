COUNTDOWN: 11 days until West Seattle Monster Dash 2023

(West Seattle Monster Dash photo – this is its mascot ‘Monster’)

If you haven’t already seen this year’s West Seattle Monster Dash in the WSB Event Calendar, organizers want to be sure you know you’re invited to this truly fun run! Here’s the reminder they asked us to share with you – still time to get a pre-race-day registration discount:

Join us this year for the 12th annual Monster Dash fundraiser to benefit South Seattle College’s Cooperative Preschool Program! This event is a costumed 5K trail run/walk, Kids Dash, and Kids Zone featuring games, activities, and prizes. Paid registration includes a T-shirt featuring our iconic Monster (all races) and bib with timing chip (5K only). Jogging strollers welcome; please leave pets at home.

Monster Dash 5K and Kids Dash

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Lincoln Park, 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW

9:30 am 5K/10:30 am Kids Dashes

$40 Adult 5K ﻿Registration ($45 on race day)

$15 Kids Dash Registration﻿ ($20 on race day)

Register: runsignup.com/Race/WA/Seattle/WestSeattleMonsterDash

Donate: runsignup.com/Race/Donate/WA/Seattle/WestSeattleMonsterDash

Packet Pickup Event:

Thursday, October 26, 3-6 pm

West Seattle Runner

2743 California Ave SW, Suite 101

All funds raised benefit the SSCC Parent Advisory Council’s program-wide initiatives, including outreach, equity, and tuition assistance.