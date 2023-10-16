BIZNOTE: Free class for small-business owners Thursday at West Seattle Coworking

When you have a small business, you’re often everything from the CEO to the CTO to the COO to the HR director to the staff. How do you get it all done? Spending just one hour in a free class this Thursday at West Seattle Coworking (WSB sponsor) can pay off – here’s the invitation:

Hello, neighbors and fellow business owners. Following the success of last month’s workshops, we are happy to present another free event for our beloved Business community. There are so many hats to wear as a small-business owner and so little time in the day. Come and learn from this one-hour conversation on how to boost our efforts and regain lost momentum. This Thursday, October 19th, 5-6 pm at West Seattle Coworking HQ, 9030 35th Avenue SW. Find more details and signup link here.