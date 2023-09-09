WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 18 notes!

(Lincoln Park – photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Welcome to a late-summer Saturday! Here’s what’s happening:

TRAFFIC ALERTS: The big one, the eastbound West Seattle Bridge ramp to southbound I-5 is closed until early tomorrow, so you’ll have to get to southbound I-5 another way … Also on the eastbound bridge, crews will be installing the bridge-lane-enforcement camera and associated signage … Twp repaving projects: Eastbound SW Alaska between 44th and California, and SW Genesee between 26th and 30th – we’re told that street will stay open, with a flagger helping.

FREE GROUP RUN: Get your weekend off to a running start with this weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW) group run, All levels welcome. Meet at the shop by 8 am.

WEST SEATTLE BOAT SWAP: Sell, trade, buy paddlesports gear during the Boat Swap at Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor), 11 am-4 pm.

SOUTH DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: The weekly farmers’ market on the grounds of Hope Academy (9421 18th SW) is open for shopping 10 am-2 pm, prioritizing vendors of color, presented by African Community Housing & Development.

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Learn about Marco’s music here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

SATURDAY COOKOUTS: Highland Park Corner Store is grilling, 11 am-2 pm on Saturdays through the end of the month. (7789 Highland Park Way SW)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: See what’s new at the home of West Seattle’s history – visit the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) 12-4 pm.

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: 1-6 pm, with student-produced wines available. North end of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus. (6000 16th SW)

END-OF-SUMMER BASH: Face painting! Alpacas! Music! Food! Beer! All ages welcome at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 2-7:30 pm – see the schedule here.

SUNSET PADDLE FOR MAUI: Join Alki Kayak Tours – rent from them at Seacrest, or bring your own gear – for a sunset paddle to raise money for Maui fire relief, 6:30-7:30 pm – details in our preview.

LIVE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: Noah Gundersen performs at 7 pm – buy his new album online or in-store to get in. (4559 California SW)

LIVE AT C & P COFFEE: 7 pm-9 pm, The Brews Brothers perform at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). No cover, all ages.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: NiGHTofAL, Other, Fredrico Futura at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), doors 7 pm, music 8 pm, $10.

‘MATT & BEN’: Third night for the new play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm. Check for tickets here.

