VIDEO: First of two ‘Concert Truck’ West Seattle stops

Thanks to Mark Jaroslaw for the clip from last night’s free Seattle Chamber Music Society “Concert Truck” show outside the Alki Bathhouse. As you can see in Mark’s video, it wasn’t just instrumental – an opera vocalist sang, too. The “Concert Truck” series has one more stop in West Seattle this summer, Wednesday (July 1) at 6 pm at the Seattle Chinese Garden (north end of South Seattle College campus at 6000 16th SW) – you can see the performers and program (for last night too) by going here.