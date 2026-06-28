Librarian Ken says ‘thanks, West Seattle, for 25+ amazing years!’

If you’ve visited a Seattle Public Library in the SPL Southwest Region in the past quarter-century, you probably know Ken, who asked us to share this farewell message with you:

Hello, West Seattle Community:

25 years ago, you welcomed me to West Seattle. I was fortunate to serve as a Teen/Adult Services Librarian here at The Seattle Public Library. I was also fortunate enough to serve all 25 years as the SPL liaison to CSIHS. I was able to participate as SPL was able to offer more and more programs for all ages. High Point, thanks to the generosity of volunteers, began to host Homework Help starting in 2011. The program has assisted countless K-12 students in the past 15 years. Youth Drop in Chess, coach Jeremy, has similarly worked with countless West Seattle youth teaching chess in the High Point meeting room. SPL has expanded its outreach services to reach people who don’t normally look to the library as a resource. We have partnered with various community organizations such as High Point SHA, Neighborhood House, SFYC, High Point Community Center, and DNDA, among others, to host SPL programs at their facilities and here at High Point. I watched your families grow up and see your children turn into adults.

My time in the Southwest Region branches:

-2000-2005 Teen Services Librarian at the Southwest branch

-2005-2006 Teen Services Librarian at the Delridge branch

-2006-2010 Teen and Adult Services Librarian at the South Park branch, part of the opening day staff

-2010-2026 Teen and Adult Services Librarian at the High Point branch

Many thanks and all the best to each of you,

Ken