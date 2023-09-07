BIZNOTE: Buy or sell at West Seattle Boat Swap on Saturday

You can buy, sell, or trade paddlesports gear this Saturday at Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor) during the West Seattle Boat Swap. Extra reason to go to the shop: As announced last week, the M2SO store in The Triangle (and online) is getting out of the paddlesports business, so they are offering hot clearance deals as they get ready to focus on winter sports. If you have gear to sell on Saturday, register online first – deadline is 6 pm Friday – and then drop the item(s) off 9-11 am Saturday; if you want to buy, Boat Swap hours on Saturday are 11 am-4 pm. (P.S. You can also set your calendar now for M2SO’s West Seattle Ski Swap, October 14-15.)