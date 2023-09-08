HELP FOR MAUI: West Seattle community paddle Saturday

Alki Kayak Tours is raising money for Maui fire survivors with a community paddling event tomorrow (Saturday, September 9th) – just received:

From 6:30 – 7:30 pm, we are inviting the whole community to paddle out together to watch the sunset either bringing their own gear or renting from us; all rental proceeds and donations will go to benefit People’s Fund of Maui. We are meeting at the channel marker off Duwamish head aka Anchor Park and would love to get as many people out there as possible.