UPDATE: All those explosions = ‘fireworks’

12:04 AM: Lots of reports about “massive explosions” in various areas. including The Junction. Some have seen the source – M-80 type “fireworks” detonated in trash cans, which magnifies the sound. 911 has received multiple reports, and has dispatched police on the trail – apparently the people responsible are driving around from detonation site to detonation site.

12:19 AM: Thanks to the texter who sent that photo right before it was mentioned on police radio – a firework-damaged can by the bus stop outside the CVS store at 5217 California SW.