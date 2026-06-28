West Seattle, Washington

28 Sunday

54℉

UPDATE: All those explosions = ‘fireworks’

June 28, 2026 12:04 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news

12:04 AM: Lots of reports about “massive explosions” in various areas. including The Junction. Some have seen the source – M-80 type “fireworks” detonated in trash cans, which magnifies the sound. 911 has received multiple reports, and has dispatched police on the trail – apparently the people responsible are driving around from detonation site to detonation site.

12:19 AM: Thanks to the texter who sent that photo right before it was mentioned on police radio – a firework-damaged can by the bus stop outside the CVS store at 5217 California SW.

Share This

No Replies to "UPDATE: All those explosions = 'fireworks'"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.