(From Fauntlee Hills – photo by Scott Wiesemann)

Thanks for the photos. Though the official sunset moment is right about now, the sun made an early exit tonight, shrouded in smoke after casting a pink shimmer on Puget Sound.

(Photo by Beth Jackson)

The National Weather Service says the wind has shifted in a way that should keep air quality from getting any worse, though it may take a while to “scour” the air. By Tuesday, there’s even a slight chance of rainshowers.