HELP FOR MAUI: Updated local list of ways to help

As of tonight, the confirmed death toll in Maui is at 89 people, with hundreds still missing. Local businesses and organizations are continuing to offer ways to help, so we’ve updated our list:

MUSUBI FOR MAUI: Marination Ma Kai (1660 Harbor SW) and its sibling restaurants will sell Spam musubi again Sunday for $4.50, with all proceeds going to Maui relief. (If they run out before day’s end, they’ll donate a portion of other food sales.)

OPAL’S DONATION DRIVE: Opal Nail Studio at 4155 California SW is collecting items for shipment to Maui. They amended the list today in a comment on our previous story:

Aloha everyone! Mahalo, mahalo, mahalo for all of your wonderful donations, the response to aid Maui has been overwhelming and beautiful. just wanted to update that we are halting ALL clothing donations and toothbrush/toothpaste donations at this time. We will let you know when that changes. Here is an updated and specified item list for tomorrow’s drop-offs. We would like to place an emphasis on:• Baby Formula• New Hair Brushes• Menstrual Products• Diapers• Baby Wipes• Portable Chargers for Phones• Batteries • Flashlights• Air Mattresses• Adult Disposable Underwear like Depends• Puppy PadsMahalo for all the donations and positive response to our drop-off location. We love our West Seattle Community and feel so honored to be a part of it today and every day. All of my Aloha, Kayla (Owner of Opal Studio)

Opal is open 11 am-4 pm Sunday.

CAMP WEST: Again on Sunday, the restaurant/bar at 4539 California SW in The Junction will donate 10 percent of its proceeds from food sales to the Maui Food Bank.

PATRICK’S CAFE & BAKERY: On Sunday, when this popular eatery at 10003 15th SW in White Center is open 8 am-3 pm, they’ll be donating proceeds from shave ice.

CROSSFIT WEST SEATTLE: Through 11 am Sunday, they’re accepting items at 4220 SW Admiral Way. The updated list, developed with a friend from Maui, is here, and a request for how to package items for shipment ease is here.

GRILLBIRD: The teriyaki restaurant (35th/Morgan) is inviting customers to “round up” their tabs so the extra can be donated to Maui relief – through the end of August. They’re open noon-9 pm Sunday.

ALAIR/DYLAN: The South Admiral shop (3270 California SW) will send you a 10 percent discount code if you message them with word you’ve donated to Maui fire relief.

ROTARY DONATION FUND: There are many options for donating money rather than goods. Rotary Club of West Seattle‘s Brian Waid sent this announcement of how to help Rotarians assisting with relief in Hawai’i:

To get money directly into the hands of the people on the ground quickly, consider the Hawaiian Wildfire Disaster Relief Fund managed by Rotarians in Hawaii at www.rotaryd5000.org; (The number 5000 refers to the District within Rotary International that Hawaii comprises). The Rotarians do not charge anything for administering the funds and do not siphon off a percentage for a national organization. Having been heavily involved with Hurricane Katrina relief, I can assure you that the needs on the ground frequently do not correspond to what we might anticipate from far away. By making cash contributions to those on the ground, we allow the flexibility to address needs specific to this disaster as they become apparent.

OTHER MONETARY DONATION OPTIONS: The State of Hawai’i has an official information page about the fire aftermath, and it includes these two links:

Maui Strong Fund

Hawai’i Red Cross

Any other local (West Seattle/White Center) ways to help, please email us – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!