(WSB photo, August 1st)

If you like exploring the beach, you should know that the next four days bring this year’s last round of daytime low-low tides, not as low as earlier this month but low enough for significant wildlife-watching. Fall and winter low-low tides are at night. So here’s what’s ahead for the next four days:

Monday, 9:10 am: -1.9L

Tuesday, 10:03 am: -2.3L

Wednesday, 10:52 am: -2.4L

Thursday, 11:39 am: -1.9L

Tread lightly!