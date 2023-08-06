ALKI ELEMENTARY REBUILD: First phase of demolition done

(WSB photo)

Back on Thursday, after reader tips (206-293-6302 text or voice any time!), we showed you the first demolition at Alki Elementary, tearing down the old portable on the north side of the school. But the crew did not proceed immediately to the building. Seattle Public Schools explained that’s because the portable demolition is “under a separate permit, issued at the beginning of July.” The full permits are still awaiting the ruling of appeals filed against the zoning exceptions (“departures”) sought by the district. The hearing examiner who heard the case July 25th (WSB coverage here) had promised a ruling within 20 days, so that should happen in the next week or so, but SPS says other work can proceed in the meantime: “There also will be grading and shoring work on the site prior to completion of the departure process. None of the early construction activities involve any of the departures SPS is seeking for the project. Beginning them will not preclude implementing any conditions imposed on the project by the Hearing Examiner.” The new school’s height is no longer being appealed, so the issues that await a ruling have to do primarily with transportation, including the plan to build the new school with no offstreet parking. Meantime, when the 2023-1024 school year starts in a month, Alki classes will be at the former Schmitz Park Elementary.