ALKI ELEMENTARY: Demolition begins

Thanks for the tips. Demolition has begun at Alki Elementary. First to go, the old portable on the north side of the school. The work is not affecting traffic on the adjacent streets (at least so far), though debris hauling might change that. This is proceeding though the city Hearing Examiner’s Office has yet to issue its decision on appeals of some of the project’s zoning exceptions; as we reported, the appeals were argued in a daylong hearing last week, and a ruling is promised by mid-August. The project will demolish and replace the main school building but not the gym, which it shares with adjacent Alki Community Center.