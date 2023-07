Colin‘s boat and trailer were stolen Friday afternoon in North Admiral:

It is a 19.5-foot Glasply, 1982, WN8999jr, with blue stripes and a Yamaha 9.9 gray extra motor. It was stolen from the 1900 block of Sunset Avenue. It was taken with the trailer, which is an EZ Loader plate number AM8397. Police report number 23-214615.

We’re told Colin and his grandfather had just finished fixing up the boat – and then it was stolen. Any info, email ellenzoffel (at) gmail.com.