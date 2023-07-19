Morgan Community Association, running, music, theater, history, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Tuesday moonset, photographed from Alki by James Tilley)

Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s the lineup for the hours ahead:

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Open 11 am-8 pm,. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

SUMMER MEALS FOR KIDS: Here’s the list of local sites where free food is available for kids on weekdays this summer, 11:30 am-1 pm lunch, 2-3 pm snacks.

DELRIDGE WADING POOL: Noon-5:30 pm. (4501 Delridge Way SW)

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL: Noon-7 pm. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

COLMAN POOL: Also at Lincoln Park, this outdoor salt-water pool is open noon-7 pm daily through Labor Day. See the session schedule here.

HISTORY HOUR: 1 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), learn about Disability Pride Month.

TECH & SHOES DEMOS FOR RUNNERS: Doubleheader at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) – 5 pm Garmin tech demo, 6 pm Saucony shoes demo in tandem with tonight’s 6:15 pm group run, as explained here.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Don’t replace it – repair it! Weekly event, 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

TRIVIA x 6: Here’s where to play tonight. At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) now offers trivia … at 7 pm, you can play trivia at the West Seattle Brewing Mothership (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW); Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 8 pm; there’s 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska); trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW); at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

MORGAN COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: Live, work, shop, dine, drink, play in the Morgan area? You’re invited to the quarterly MoCA meeting, online at 7 pm. Connection info and agenda toplines are in our calendar listing.

LIVE PIANO MUSIC: 7 pm at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way).

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH’ Final week! Tonight’s performance of “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) is at 7:30 pm – check here for tickets.

KARAOKE AT BENBOW ROOM: 9 pm-2 am – info in our calendar listing. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

Planning a presentation, meeting, performance, reading, tour, fundraiser, sale, discussion, or …? If it’s open to the community, send us info for West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!