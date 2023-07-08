LINCOLN PARK: Eagle Scout leads restoration and art project

West Seattle’s Lincoln Park has more beauty than ever, thanks in part to a local student and her Eagle Scout project. The photos and report were sent by forest steward Lisa McGinty:

Last month we had the pleasure to work with a local WSHS student, Scout Troop 284 member Heidi Kestner (below, in red hat).

As her chosen Eagle Scout project, Heidi helped organize and lead 5 restoration and art events that included the painting of our new restoration toolbox located at the north parking lot entrance.

Heidi, along with other scout members, friends. and family, removed massive amounts of ivy and blackberry and helped create space for more native plants and trees.

It was a fun marathon of restoration, art and community.

Many thanks to Heidi, her family and all who came out to help!