CITY COUNCIL NOTES: Speed cameras; maritime/industrial zoning; rent control

Though it’s midsummer, the City Council has taken up some big topics. Here are quick notes on three:

SPEED CAMERAS: The Transportation and Utilities Committee has given its official approval to the proposal for “racing zones,” potentially enabling speed-enforcement cameras on Alki/Harbor Avenues and in other areas of the city. Tuesday morning’s vote was 4-0, including Councilmember Lisa Herbold‘s vote. The discussion started 27:15 into the Seattle Channel meeting video below (and there was public comment starting around 6 minutes in):

Next step is a full Council vote, which could happen as soon as next Tuesday. As explained when we first wrote about this proposal last month, passage does not guarantee or fund cameras – that would be up to SDOT to plan and propose.

MARITIME/INDUSTRIAL STRATEGY: This plan to create more certainty around the future of maritime/industrial land got final approval from the full council unanimously on Tuesday. Here’s what the council website published afterward. For a deeper dive, including a map (which shows that West Seattle’s east shoreline areas are among the land affected), see the Office of Planning and Community Development‘s website.

RENT CONTROL? On Friday, the council’s Sustainability and Renters’ Rights Committee is scheduled to consider a proposed rent-control policy for Seattle. It would only take effect if state prohibitions on rent control were repealed. The City Council website goes into details; you can read the proposal here. If the committee passes the legislation, it would go to the full council for a final vote.

GOT FEEDBACK? Since the speed cameras and rent-control proposals haven’t had final votes yet, you still have opportunities to provide feedback – council@seattle.gov (and watch the meeting agendas for specifics on commenting at meetings).