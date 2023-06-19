TUESDAY: City Council briefing on ‘racing zone’ designation that could pave way for speed cameras on Alki, Harbor, West Marginal

The map is from the presentation that members of the City Council’s Transportation and Seattle Public Utilities Committee will see tomorrow morning, their first look at the proposal to designate six streets – three in West Seattle, three elsewhere – as “restricted racing zones.” As we reported last week, this would be necessary before speed-enforcement cameras could be set up. The presentation explains that what’s being proposed now is a potential prelude to cameras, but does not authorize or fund them:

Here’s what that new state authorization means:

The council staff memo also prepared for Tuesday’s briefing has no price tag or other specifics about the potential speed cameras, noting, “This legislation anticipates that the [mayor] will propose implementation measures as part of a future budget proposal, including progress on the required equity analysis. … The financial and other implications of implementing additional camera enforcement will be dependent on the specific implementation measures proposed.” Tomorrow’s meeting starts at 9:30 am and will not include a vote on this – it’s just a briefing. But the meeting will start with a public comment period for this item and anything else on the agenda, which explains how to comment either online/by phone or in person at City Hall downtown.