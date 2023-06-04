Today’s brown-water reports: Highland Park, Arbor Heights

Two more areas are reporting brown water today – Highland Park (18th/Cloverdale) and Arbor Heights. Lately it’s usually been because of hydrant testing stirring up “sediment” (mostly rust) in the lines, but if it happens to you, please report to Seattle Public Utilities, as it’s also sometimes first word of a line break. 206-386-1800 is their 24/7 hotline. And while the utility says the discoloration is not toxic, you definitely don’t want to do laundry until it’s cleared.