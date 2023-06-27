SUMMER CONCERTS: Hiawatha’s back on – here’s the lineup

(WSB file photo)

Just in from the Admiral Neighborhood Association – the park east of Hiawatha Community Center will be available for their Summer Concerts series after all! ANA’s Dan Jacobs tells WSB they were able to get the park for three Thursday evenings in July, and the lineup is set:

July 13 – West Seattle Big Band

July 20 – School of Rock and Mid Pak

July 27 – Ranger and the Re-Arrangers

You’re probably familiar with WSBB and School of Rock; Ranger (et al) was part of the last Hiawatha slate in 2019 – they play “gypsy jazz.” These are free, all-ages, bring-your-own-chair-or-blanket concerts – ANA promises other details soon.