BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: West Seattle Arcade close to opening

Eagerly awaiting West Seattle Arcade? Co- ptoprietor Elyssa Cichy says it’s very close to opening at 2758 Alki SW:

We received our final approvals from the city this week, and are hoping to open very soon!

The last piece of the puzzle will be finding some great team members to help us get this place up and running.

If any of your readers are interested in a fun job at the arcade, they can email us at play@westseattlearcade.com

We are conducting interviews immediately.

Jobs entail making sure that everyone who walks through our door feels welcome and has a fun experience, handing out prizes, sales, setting up and taking down birthday parties and light cleaning.

We will be open every day, and are accepting applications for all shifts.