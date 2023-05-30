RETURNING: West Seattle HS all-school reunion this Saturday

(WSB photo, 2019)

Our photo above is from 2019, the last year West Seattle High School alumni gathered for the traditional all-school reunion. It was on pandemic hiatus 2020-2022, and this year it’s back. Grads from all years are welcome. Organizers say it’ll include the usual features such as class breakouts and a classic-car show. It’s set for 4-7 pm Saturday (June 3); you can RSVP here, but reservations aren’t necessary, and there’s no admission fee. Whether or not you go, there’s also an after-party at Whisky West (6451 California SW), 7 pm to midnight, featuring live music by alumni members of The Nitemates.