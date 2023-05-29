MEMORIAL DAY 2023: West Seattle notes

(Bald Eagle, photographed last month by Jon Anderson)

Here’s info you might find useful on this Memorial Day Monday:

TRANSIT

Metro: Sunday schedule

West Seattle Water Taxi: Sunday schedule

Washington State Ferries: Changes noted here include Sunday service on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route

Sound Transit: Sunday schedule

Other services: See a list here

TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Our page highlighting local cameras is here

SDOT’s map with cameras and alerts from around the city is here

CLOSURES/CHANGES

Most Seattle Parks facilities

Seattle Public Library facilities

Schools

Government offices

Banks

USPS holiday

No charge for street parking in Seattle neighborhoods with city pay stations

OPEN

Highland Park Spraypark (11 am-8 pm, 1100 SW Cloverdale)

NOT HAPPENING

*No Memorial Day service this year at Forest Lawn

Anything else we should know/let others know about? Texting’s the best way to reach us today – 206-293-6302 – thank you!