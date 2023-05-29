MEMORIAL DAY 2023: West Seattle notes

(Bald Eagle, photographed last month by Jon Anderson)
Here’s info you might find useful on this Memorial Day Monday:
TRANSIT
Metro: Sunday schedule
West Seattle Water Taxi: Sunday schedule
Washington State Ferries: Changes noted here include Sunday service on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route
Sound Transit: Sunday schedule
Other services: See a list here
TRAFFIC CAMERAS
Our page highlighting local cameras is here
SDOT’s map with cameras and alerts from around the city is here
CLOSURES/CHANGES
Seattle Public Library facilities
Schools
Government offices
Banks
No charge for street parking in Seattle neighborhoods with city pay stations
OPEN
Highland Park Spraypark (11 am-8 pm, 1100 SW Cloverdale)
NOT HAPPENING
*No Memorial Day service this year at Forest Lawn
Anything else we should know/let others know about? Texting’s the best way to reach us today – 206-293-6302 – thank you!
