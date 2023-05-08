UPDATE: Crash on West Marginal Way SW injures 1, takes out tree

(Images from SDOT camera)

1:52 AM: A driver’s headed to the hospital and a tree’s down following a one-vehicle crash on West Marginal Way SW. It happened in the outside southbound lane just north of Highland Park Way SW. The SDOT camera’s video feed shows the driver will be transported by AMR ambulance. Police have told dispatch the tree is blocking the right turn lane, so SDOT is being summoned to clear it.

2:22 AM: The car is being towed:

We’ll check with SFD later this morning about the driver’s condition.