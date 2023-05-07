COUNTDOWN: 2 weeks until West Seattle 5K returns

(WSB file photo)

Two weeks from today, Alki Avenue will be filled with runners and walkers out for the first West Seattle 5K since 2019! Sunday, May 21st, is the day that the West Seattle High School PTSA is bringing back the scenic walk/run that takes you along the beach and shore to raise money for helping the school’s students and staff. It’ll start at 9:30 am, rain or shine, strollers and leashed dogs allowed, all ages; plan to get to the beach (61st/Alki vicinity) by 9:10 for the pre-race warm-up. You can register right now online; some registration levels still have early-bird rates in effect.