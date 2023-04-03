WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: 11 notes

(Sunday photo by James Bratsanos)

Here’s what’s up for the rest of your Monday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

NEW LIBRARY SCHEDULE: Today’s the first day of new hours for Seattle Public Library branches, as previewed here.

BABY STORY TIME: Speaking of libraries, Baby Story Time is back, noon-12:30 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

MONDAY MOVIE: 1 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), “Terry’s Greatest Movies You’ve Never Heard Of,” today featuring “Morituri.” Free popcorn! Contact SCWS to register in advance.

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: 2 pm, councilmembers preview the week ahead (here’s the agenda) and get another briefing on the ongoing State Legislature session. You can watch online or on cable via Seattle Channel.

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: Free Toddler Gym weekday afternoons at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW), ages 2-6, 3:30-5 pm.

SPORTS: Home game for West Seattle High School boys’ soccer vs. Cleveland at 4 pm at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle); the undefeated WSHS baseball team also hosts Cleveland tonight, 7 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

CRAFTING AND CREATIVITY NIGHT: 6-10 pm at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

NEW OPEN MIC: You’re welcome at the new weekly BedHead Open Mic at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (4201 SW Juneau), 6:30 pm – info in our calendar listing.

D&D: Open D&D starts at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), all welcome, even first-time players. $5.

MEDITATION: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation event at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

PLAY TRIVIA! Three scheduled options tonight for trivia players – 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Have a West Seattle/White Center event for our calendar ? Please send info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!