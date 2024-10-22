BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Ephesus Restaurant close to reopening

(WSB photo from February)

Back in February, we reported on Ephesus Restaurant‘s original owner planning to reopen, after Ephesus closed under different ownership the year before, and readers have been asking frequently for updates. We finally have one. A liquor-license application appeared online today. We reached proprietor Hasan Ocak by phone. (He founded Ephesus as a Turkish restaurant in 1995.) He says he has remodeled and overhauled the restaurant at 5245 California SW (just south of Rite Aid) and now is waiting for his chef to arrive, and for the assembly of a kitchen staff. His timeline for opening will be determined by how all that goes – could be a week, could be a month, he told us. The staff availability also will determine what hours/days they’re open – probably 4-10 pm, he said, whichever days it turns out to be. Will the menu be the same as the old days? “Different,” he told us – how different depends on when he and the chef get together and compare ideas.