NEW THIS WEEK: Seattle Public Library’s expanded branch schedules start Monday

As announced in February, Seattle Public Library branches are expanding their schedules, and that means – among other things – that all branches in our area will be open seven days a week. The new schedules start tomorrow. Here again is the list of what those schedules will be:

Delridge Branch, 5423 Delridge Way SW

o 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday; noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday

High Point Branch, 3411 SW Raymond St.

o 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

South Park Branch, 8604 8th Ave. S

o 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday

Southwest Branch, 9010 35th Ave. SW

o 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday; noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday

West Seattle Branch, 2306 42nd Ave. SW

o 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday; noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday